Monsoon moisture still present
The humidity gave us some thunderstorm activity over the weekend, and that's likely to continue today especially in the mountains and high desert. Dew points will hover in the mid-and-upper 50s today.
The best chance of storms will be between 11am and 5pm this afternoon, again mainly in the high desert and mountains.
A Heat Advisory is posted for the Inland Empire from noon today through 8 p.m. Wednesday as highs climb.
Our seasonal average is 109 and highs will be near that number all week long. Today, expect a high of 107.
We do see some slight drying tomorrow and Wednesday, allowing highs heat up a degree or two. Then in to the weekend, humidity surges back in with a chance of thunderstorms increasing by Friday.