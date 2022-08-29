Skip to Content
Heating up in the work week

An Excessive Heat Watch (which will become a warning) will be in effect from Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m. for much of Southern California as temperatures climb into the lower one-teens.

Today is likely the coolest day of the week.

Some residual humidity lingers today, but we are gradually drying out as we heat up.

Note the difference tomorrow as drier air moves into the reigon.

As we heat up, please remember the usual heat precautions we often have to take here in the desert.

Through the week, highs will be in the lower one-teens, perhaps reaching 115 by midweek for parts of the Valley.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm.

