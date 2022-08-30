Excessive heat returns to the valley today

The Excessive Heat Warning going into effect today will now last through Labor Day as high temperatures head toward the one-teens for the rest of the week and the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the weekend, keeping the heat well above normal.

In addition, the SCAQMD has issued an Ozone Advisory through Tuesday as pollutants can get trapped beneath the ridge of high pressure, worsening air quality levels.

Highs today and tomorrow could potentially reach 115!

For the remainder of the week, highs will still be piercing the 110 degree barrier, so the Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place. Drink plenty of water, stay hydrated, and take the heat seriously.