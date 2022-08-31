The heat remains intense through the Labor Day weekend

A broad ridge of high pressure remains intact across the Desert Southwest into the weekend, keeping the heat well above average.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Labor Day for the Valley and surrounding areas.

An Ozone Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District is also in effect until Tuesday as pollution builds up underneath the ridge of high pressure.

So far the monsoonal humidity remains at bay, but we might see a little touch of it late in the week.

Highs hover in the one-teens through early next week.