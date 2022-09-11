Chance for showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon as Cyclone Kay weakens

As Cyclone Kay continues to weaken, now just a remnant low off the coast, the post-tropical storm is still sending bands of scattered showers across the region. Read the final advisory on this storm from the National Hurricane Center here.

Local rainfall totals were notable this weekend, from just over half an inch to nearly an inch and a half.

More about the 48-Hour Rainfall Totals as of 2:00 p.m. yesterday from National Weather Service.

The Flood Watch for our area has ended but there may still be flooded areas around the valley. Stay safe and be prepared to take an alternative route.

As cloud cover begins to dissipate and daytime heating occurs, some scattered storm activity is possible over the local mountains and High Desert this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below the seasonal average of 104° for most of this week with daytime highs in the 90s-a nice break from the triple digit temperatures we have been dealing with as of late. Conditions will gradually begin to dry out near the middle of the work week.