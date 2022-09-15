Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:26 AM

Cooler than normal weekend ahead

Conditions were cooler this morning, and will stay that way through the weekend as a cooler air mass moves into place over the Western U.S.

That, coupled with the Jet Stream drooping farther south will help keep us 8-12 degrees cooler than normal into early next week.

We're also seeing dew points and humidity levels a lot lower.

Breezy conditions will prevail this afternoon and evening, with NW winds at 12-18 mph.

The weekend forecast shapes up beautifully, with those pleasant below-average highs, and overnight lows dipping into the sixties!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content