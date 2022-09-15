Cooler than normal weekend ahead

Conditions were cooler this morning, and will stay that way through the weekend as a cooler air mass moves into place over the Western U.S.

That, coupled with the Jet Stream drooping farther south will help keep us 8-12 degrees cooler than normal into early next week.

We're also seeing dew points and humidity levels a lot lower.

Breezy conditions will prevail this afternoon and evening, with NW winds at 12-18 mph.

The weekend forecast shapes up beautifully, with those pleasant below-average highs, and overnight lows dipping into the sixties!