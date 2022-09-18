Below seasonal average temperatures continue

Conditions have been mild this weekend with temperatures hovering below the seasonal average. A trough of low pressure moving in from the west has been keeping us cool with temperatures staying within the mid to upper 90s range with overnight lows in the 70s. Today also marks the end of our last summer weekend, go out and enjoy if you can!

KESQ

This trough of low pressure will continue to keep temperatures 5° to 10° below the seasonal average through the beginning of the work week. This comes as some relief after the heat wave we just experienced!

KESQ

Low pressure will be replaced by high pressure by the midweek which will increase temperatures. By Thursday, which marks the official start of the autumnal equinox, temperatures will reach back into the high 90s which is closer to our seasonal average for this time of year.

KESQ

High winds will produce stronger gusts through mountain passes and desert slopes on Tuesday and Wednesday.