Slightly drier conditions as excessive heat persists

A ridge of high pressure over the southwest has propelled temperatures well into the triple digits. While conditions are slightly drier today, temperatures are likely to feel 5°-10° warmer due to elevated moisture.

Due to above seasonal average temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley that will remain in effect until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A trough of low pressure will be moving in by the midweek which will result in cooler temperatures. More moisture brought in by this trough of low pressure in addition to the remaining heat may result in possible thunderstorm development.

Temperatures will continue to drop by the latter half of the week bringing forth more seasonable conditions for the weekend.