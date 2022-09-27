Subtle cooling trend as more moisture moves in

A ridge of high pressure has boosted temperatures above seasonal temperatures this week. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until tonight at 11 p.m.

While temperatures may seems manageable, continue to keep heat safety practices in mind.

This ridge of high pressure will be moving farther east today which will lead to slightly cooler temperatures. This eastward ridge of high pressure is also moving more moisture into the Coachella Valley, leading to increased humidity and the possibility for isolated thunderstorms over the High Desert and mountain areas this afternoon.

Storm chances increase by Wednesday as winds bring in additional moisture from the southeast. Temperatures will dip slightly back into the 90s by this weekend.