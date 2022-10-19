Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:19 AM

Mild temperatures and offshore winds

Highs today will remain in the lower 90s, just a couple of degrees above average for the Coachella Valley.

Elsewhere in SoCal, highs will be well above average, especially in San Diego and Orange counties, where a Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Winds are flowing offshore, creating a modest Santa Ana wind event through tomorrow.

Into the weekend, a storm system will drop into Northern California, bringing a chance of storms late Saturday, and also dropping temps into the lower 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content