Mild temperatures and offshore winds

Highs today will remain in the lower 90s, just a couple of degrees above average for the Coachella Valley.

Elsewhere in SoCal, highs will be well above average, especially in San Diego and Orange counties, where a Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Winds are flowing offshore, creating a modest Santa Ana wind event through tomorrow.

Into the weekend, a storm system will drop into Northern California, bringing a chance of storms late Saturday, and also dropping temps into the lower 80s.