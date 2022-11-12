Skip to Content
Mild and cooler than normal conditions this weekend

Conditions will stay cooler than average this weekend as an area of low pressure passing to our North pushes our daytime highs into the low to mid 70s.

The average daytime high for November is typically 80°. Mornings will be especially chilly as temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s until noon.

The area of low pressure will also strengthen an onshore flow. Conditions are expected to be mildly breezy on Saturday but wind gusts can pick up as high as 20-30 mph by Sunday in wind-prone areas.

This dry and cool weather pattern will persist into the beginning of the work week.

