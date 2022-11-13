Wind pattern changes and cool conditions continue

KESQ

Temperatures are set to be 10° below the seasonal average of 80°-81° as an area of low pressure arrives. Dewpoint temperatures will remain well below 50 in the 20s and 30s meaning conditions will remain cool and dry. It may be a good time to lather on some extra lotion as this seasonal dry weather sticks around this upcoming week.

This area of low pressure is also bringing an onshore flow that will make conditions a tad breezier today. The San Gorgonio Pass and the High Desert will experience the strongest winds this morning with wind speeds as high as 20-30 mph.

Winds will eventually die down this afternoon into tomorrow, setting us up for a calm and cool start to the work week. Another area of low pressure moving in by Tuesday will allow the return of Santa Ana winds by Wednesday and Thursday.

Conditions will remain cool into the upcoming work week with daytime highs in the high 60s and low 70s and overnight lows in the high 40s and low 50s.