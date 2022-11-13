Windy days ahead

Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of the region, including through the San Gorgonio Pass in toward Desert Hot Springs and the mountains to the south. From Tuesday night to Wednesday night, sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts around 60 mph will be possible for wind-prone spots.

While winds continue to shake things up, temperatures remain in the 70s across the board. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s. Mostly clear skies can be expected over the next several days.