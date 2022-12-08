Skip to Content
Published 8:28 AM

Another cool and clear day ahead, changes this weekend

High pressure over the region will keep skies clear, breezes light, and highs on the cool side today through Saturday.

Expect temps to reach the upper sixties, as they have all week, falling short of the 70 degree mark.

A front moves in late Saturday into Sunday, bringing the threat of rain, wind and mountain snow to the SoCal over the weekend. The biggest impact on the Valley will be Sunday as we'll see rain moving in. Totals will likely be between 0.25" and 0.75" in West Valley locations.

For this reason, Sunday is a First Alert Weather Alert Day as we track that storm

Into next week, highs remain as much as ten degrees below normal.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

