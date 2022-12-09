Skip to Content
Sunny and mild now, storm arrives this weekend

Today and tomorrow we'll enjoy sunshine and highs in the upper sixties, but changes area afoot.

A significant front approaches this weekend, bringing a chance of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

A High Wind Watch (to become a Warning) goes into effect for the mountains of Southern California Saturday night at 10 p.m. and expires Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Rainfall is likely for the Valley Sunday, particularly early in the day.

Totals in the West Valley could reach nearly half an inch.

We'll dry out quickly by Monday, but hold on to temps that will be 8 to 01 degrees below average.

