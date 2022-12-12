Skip to Content
Clearer, drier and cooler evening ahead

Skies will continue to clear this evening as the winter storm system that brought rain, wind and snow to the valley and surrounding areas continues to move east.

West Valley locations saw the majority of the rainfall this weekend with totals maxing out at a quarter inch.

Conditions will continue to dry out into Tuesday as daytime high temperatures stay below our seasonal average of 69° with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s in some locations.

Due to these frigid overnight temperatures, the National Weather Service has called a Frost Advisory for the Coachella Valley from 10:00 p.m. tonight until Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Highs will remain below our seasonal average with a mild warming pattern by the end of the week.

