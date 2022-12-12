Showers possible through lunch time

A strong front moved through the region yesterday, bringing rain and snow to the Valley and surrounding areas. Rainfall maxed out around a quarter inch in West Valley locations.

Snowfall was impressive, with 7" of fresh snow at the Tram and other locations received similar numbers.

Another secondary low moving through this morning could bring very modest addition showers that will end after lunch time today.

The best chance for showers for the Valley will be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, and after that, skies will begin to clear out.

Highs will be chilly today, in the upper fifties! We see only modest warming into the weekend.