Prepping for a warm start to winter

Another chilly morning across the Coachella Valley, with overnight lows ranging from 20s to 40s. Tonight is expected to be similar. A quicker cool down is expected given the clear skies overhead allowing for any daytime warmth to quickly escape.

Warmer days are ahead as we prep for the official first day of winter on Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure builds from off the coast, boosting temperatures 5-10° above normal for this time of year. Dry conditions will continue, and winds are expected to stay light.

Mid to upper 70s are already expected ahead of the impending holiday weekend. This is a stark contrast from memories of a stormy Christmas from 2021. Quiet conditions are expected over the next week, granting plenty of holiday wishes.