today at 8:54 AM
Published 3:32 AM

Staying dry and warm this holiday weekend

Christmas Day is right around the corner although it may not feel like it! A ridge of high pressure is keeping our temperatures above-normal this holiday weekend. Our normal high for this time of year is 66° but we will be topping out at a warm 80°.

KESQ

An active weather pattern, including rain and snow, will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest today which may affect your travel plans. Conditions will remain dry and clear in the valley due to the ridge of high pressure.

Winter-like weather will make its return by the middle of next week as temperatures begin to drop with the possibility of rainfall by Tuesday.

Tatum Larsen

