Warm, dry Christmas for desert cities

Temperatures around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon ranged 10-15° above normal for this time of year. 80s are expected for most daytime highs for the weekend.

Dry, warm conditions will continue into Christmas Day, with clear skies overhead. A light Santa Ana wind pattern continues as a byproduct of high pressure in place, allowing for consistency across the region.

Low pressure is expected to change the game across Southern California midweek. Increasing chances for rain closer to home begin late Tuesday and continue off and on through the end of the week. Snow levels will also drop for area mountains. Much cooler temperatures are expected by then, dropping to the mid 60s. Onshore winds will increase, bringing gusty conditions to wind prone spots.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on this impending winter weather in the days ahead.