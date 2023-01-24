Calmer and warmer today

Winds have eased substantially overnight and our Air Quality has returned to the "Good" range after yesterday's sand and dust resulted in poor AQI readings.

It is calm and clear this morning, and cold enough to prompt a Frost Advisory in the Inland Empire until 8 this morning.

High pressured has taken up station nearby, clearing skies and calming the winds for a couple of days.

Despite the sunshine we'll enjoy, highs will still remain below average across the region, including in the Coachella Valley.

Today we'll see temps into the upper 60s.

We'll bounce between the mid -and-upper 60s for the next 7 days, with some gusty winds returning Thursday. Those winds don't appear to be as disruptive as yesterday's wind event.