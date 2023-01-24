Skip to Content
Weather
By
January 24, 2023 7:17 AM
Published 7:12 AM

Calmer and warmer today

Winds have eased substantially overnight and our Air Quality has returned to the "Good" range after yesterday's sand and dust resulted in poor AQI readings.

It is calm and clear this morning, and cold enough to prompt a Frost Advisory in the Inland Empire until 8 this morning.

High pressured has taken up station nearby, clearing skies and calming the winds for a couple of days.

Despite the sunshine we'll enjoy, highs will still remain below average across the region, including in the Coachella Valley.

Today we'll see temps into the upper 60s.

We'll bounce between the mid -and-upper 60s for the next 7 days, with some gusty winds returning Thursday. Those winds don't appear to be as disruptive as yesterday's wind event.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content