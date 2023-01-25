Gusty winds return

A mild day today but tomorrow we'll see those gusty Northeasterly winds and be slightly cooler, too. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory will be in place through 10 p.m. tomorrow evening due to those winds.

Winds wrapping around a ridge of high pressure will increase starting overnight tonight, and peak in the morning tomorrow. Those winds will stay with us throughout the day.

Winds will increase overnight tonight, with gusts near 30 m.p.h on the Valley floor.

Tomorrow those winds will continue, likely reducing air quality and creating visibility issues.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place tomorrow as those winds roll through the Valley.

Download the KESQ First Alert Weather app here and stay up to date whenever weather threatens the Valley.