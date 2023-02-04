A calm and sunny start to the weekend with more wind ahead

Sunny skies can be expected today as cloud cover has cleared significantly. This will make for a warmer than average day in the desert as temperatures rise into the mid-70s.

Conditions will cool slightly into Sunday as an onshore flow creates breezier conditions. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts.

Stronger winds will be reserved for mountain passes and desert slopes. Gusty conditions are not expected on the valley floor but wind speeds could reach up to 40 mph.

Conditions will remain mildly breezy by the start of the work week as temperatures gradually cool down closer to our seasonal average.

