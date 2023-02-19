Comfortable weekend continues with big changes ahead next week

Mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the remainder of this three-day weekend. It's a great time to take advantage of these nice conditions as big changes are ahead.

Daytime high temperatures will drop into the 50s and winds will pick up this upcoming Wednesday with the arrival of a cold storm system.

The opportunity for widespread precipitation and mountain snow presents itself by Thursday and Friday due to the additional moisture from this upcoming system. Potential rainfall and snowfall totals are currently unknown but the incoming winter weather could last into the early part of next weekend.

Prepare for cold nights and mornings ahead as overnight lows push into the 30s and 40s.