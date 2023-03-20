First Alert Weather Alert Tuesday into Wednesday morning as another winter storm moves in

Today will be fairly mild but another strong winter storm is bearing down on California. A cold front and low pressure system will drop down in the state this evening bringing gust winds, mountain snow and significant rain to the region. A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place all day Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Coachella Valley will be under a Wind Advisory form 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, plus a High Wind Warning for areas of the High Desert and local mountains. A Winter Storm Warning will be in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Rain will be heaviest for the Valley early morning through midday Tuesday.

Mountain snow will linger into Wednesday with some areas receiving as much as 30" to 50" of fresh snow.

We will remain cooler than normal for the rest of the week as we dry out.