today at 6:15 AM
Published 5:54 AM

Sunny, breezy and cool into the weekend

Skies are clearing but cooler temperatures remain in place as we round out the week. Another cool front swings through the Western states tomorrow, ushering in some gusty conditions.

Water still flows through the Whitewater Wash, and a Flood Advisory for the Wash is up through Noon today.

A cool air mass lingers over the Western U.S. keeping our temps about 10 to 12 degrees below normal.

Highs will stay in the lower 70s through the weekend with some gusty winds Friday and again on Wednesday.

