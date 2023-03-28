Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 6:14 AM

Winds increase as storm approaches

A storm system moving into Northern California will bring gusty winds overnight and into tomorrow, along with a slight chance of rain here in the Southland.

There is also the chance of snow in the mountains communities from tomorrow into Thursday as well. A Wind Advisory in place for areas North of the Valley, along with a Winter Storm Watch for the mountains.

The chance of showers in minimal here in the Valley and most likely late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Rainfall totals will be negligible at best.

We clear out quickly and by the weekend we're on the road to 80 with sunshine.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content