Winds increase as storm approaches

A storm system moving into Northern California will bring gusty winds overnight and into tomorrow, along with a slight chance of rain here in the Southland.

There is also the chance of snow in the mountains communities from tomorrow into Thursday as well. A Wind Advisory in place for areas North of the Valley, along with a Winter Storm Watch for the mountains.

The chance of showers in minimal here in the Valley and most likely late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Rainfall totals will be negligible at best.

We clear out quickly and by the weekend we're on the road to 80 with sunshine.