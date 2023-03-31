Calm and warmer into the weekend

Skip to Content
A ridge of high pressure builds in over the Western US today and through the weekend. This will bring some warmer weather for the weekend, but not much longer than that.

Skies are clear this morning, after a storm system brought gusty winds throughout the Valley.

Modestly warmer conditions last until Monday, when colder air returns to the Desert Southwest.

Highs will be close to seasonal averages this weekend, but a front moves in Monday, bringing gusty winds and temps some ten degrees cooler than normal for most of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

