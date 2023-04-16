First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Monday & Tuesday

The first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is wrapping up Sunday night. Temperatures will stay consistent with Saturday, cooling to the mid 70s by 9 p.m.

Winds are expected to increase by Sunday evening, with breezy conditions across the valley floor. A large trough of low pressure is moving into the region, resulting in gusty winds starting Monday afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued by National Weather Service for the valley through early Wednesday morning. Peak gusts could be up to 45 mph for wind prone spots. This could result in difficult driving conditions and closed roadways, especially given the number of travelers expected to leave the valley on Monday.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday in response to anticipated gusty conditions. Cooler temperatures in the low 80s follow, but a quick warmup to the 90s is expected by the end of the week.