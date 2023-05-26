Skip to Content
today at 6:11 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Gusty to start the weekend

Gusty winds remain an issue this morning, prompting at least one road closure (Indian Canyon at the Wash) in Palm Springs.

Breezy conditions, especially near the freeway, will continue into the evening hours but should ease into tomorrow.

Cooler than normal daytime highs will mark the Holiday weekend as a cool air mass sinks in from the North.

The Jetstream pulling that cooler air down into SoCal for a few days.

High temps all they through June 1st are looking comfortable and below our seasonal average!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

