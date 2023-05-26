Gusty to start the weekend

Gusty winds remain an issue this morning, prompting at least one road closure (Indian Canyon at the Wash) in Palm Springs.

Breezy conditions, especially near the freeway, will continue into the evening hours but should ease into tomorrow.

Cooler than normal daytime highs will mark the Holiday weekend as a cool air mass sinks in from the North.

The Jetstream pulling that cooler air down into SoCal for a few days.

High temps all they through June 1st are looking comfortable and below our seasonal average!