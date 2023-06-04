Staying seasonable for now, cooler conditions ahead

High pressure will keep conditions seasonably warm today as temperatures rise into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Changes are ahead by tomorrow with the arrival of a low pressure system that is set to make a big impact on the valley.

Conditions will remain breezy today, namely during the evening hours, through tomorrow afternoon until the low pressure system ushers in stronger winds. Winds, as per usual, will be the strongest along the I-10 corridor and near the San Gorgonio Pass.

These stronger winds will bring below seasonal conditions as temperatures sink into the low to mid 90s next week. The additional moisture from the next system could also bring the chance of showers over area mountains and the High Desert by Monday as well.

