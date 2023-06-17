Brief weekend warm up, cooler and windier conditions ahead

Saturday is set to be the warmest day of the week and only the third day temperatures have reached the triple digits this month! This weekend warm up is due to a high pressure system building over Mexico which is sending temperatures upwards across the region.

This warming trend will be short-lived as a low pressure system moves into the Pacific Northwest by Sunday. Temperatures will start cooling down by Sunday as our onshore flow strengthens.

Windy conditions are expected for Sunday through Monday, with gusts between 35-45 mph. Peak wind gusts are likely near mountain passes and along the I-10 corridor.

In anticipation of the incoming windy conditions, South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for Sunday through Tuesday. This advisory was called as stronger winds can often lift sand and dust into the air and create unhealthy air quality.

Temperatures will lower into the low to mid 90s by Juneteenth as winds remain.