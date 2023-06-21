Summer begins on a mild note

The Solstice arrives at 7:57 a.m. today, with below average highs expected into the first official weekend of the Summer season.

Highs today will climb to the lower triple digits, but will fade back into the 90s by tomorrow.

A weak trough hovers off the Coast tomorrow and into Friday which will keep us breezy and cooler than normal.

Expect winds in the freeway zone to remain near 25-35 m.p.h. overnight.

Into the weekend, highs start to climb a bit, pushing closer to seasonal norms (105) as we head into next week.