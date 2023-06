A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 2 this afternoon until 6 a.m. Friday.

An area of low pressure dropping into the Great Basin will keep those winds gusty, especially overnight, but also hold highs in the middle 90s.

Wind speeds will reach 35 m.p.h. into the morning hours of tomorrow.

The cooler air mass sticks around until the weekend.

Highs will then climb back to triple digits for a more prolonged period.