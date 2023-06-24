Windy nights, warmer temperatures ahead

Windy evenings continue with our current weather pattern. Here's a look at expected wind speeds for tonight:

Breezy conditions continue into Sunday. Daytime high temperatures remain below normal for this time of year. An average high temperature is 106° for this time of year. Expect clear skies with stronger winds returning by the evening.

Low triple digits and windy nights continue through the first half of the upcoming work week. High pressure kicks in by the end of the week, boosting temperatures up and above seasonable norms by next weekend. Overnight temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s for much of next week.