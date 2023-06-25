Warmer days and windy nights continue

While daytime high temperatures will remain below normal this weekend, a warming trend is set to continue. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 100s as breezy conditions remain.

Winds will be the strongest this evening, overnight into Monday morning. Sustained gusts, namely along the I-10 corridor, will be between 30-40 mph. A similar wind pattern will continue into the early part of the upcoming work week.

As high pressure builds near the end of the work week, temperatures will start to boost closer to seasonal averages. Temperatures are even expected to reach beyond the seasonal average ahead of next weekend!