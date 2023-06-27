The arrival of July will bring the heat

Expect a relatively mild day this afternoon, with highs near 103, but high pressure is poised to move in as June wanes. That ridge of high pressure will increase daytime highs substantially over the next few days.

High temps will jump from the lower 100s into the one-teens by the weekend, and likely remain in that range through the July 4th Holiday. In the Southern tier of states, the heat will be extreme and dangerous.

Summer like temperatures linger into next week.