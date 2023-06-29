Skip to Content
Weather

Excessive Heat on the way

By
Published 5:42 AM

After spending most of the year with below average temperatures, things change dramatically this weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch (which will become a warning) is in place for much of the Southland through early next week.

Widespread high pressure will yield highs as much as ten degrees above normal through the entire weekend.

Highs this afternoon begin that climb, hitting our seasonal norm (107) and will jump from there.

The First Alert Weather Team is contemplating a First Alert Weather Alert for the long holiday weekend because of the excessive heat and the health risks it poses.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content