Excessive Heat on the way

After spending most of the year with below average temperatures, things change dramatically this weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch (which will become a warning) is in place for much of the Southland through early next week.

Widespread high pressure will yield highs as much as ten degrees above normal through the entire weekend.

Highs this afternoon begin that climb, hitting our seasonal norm (107) and will jump from there.

The First Alert Weather Team is contemplating a First Alert Weather Alert for the long holiday weekend because of the excessive heat and the health risks it poses.