Skip to Content
Weather

Dangerous heat for the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:36 AM
Published 5:52 AM

Highs will climb to near-record levels over the weekend, prompting Excessive Heat Warnings around the entire region and Heat Advisories in the Inland Empire.

Take precautions to keep yourself safe from heat related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The temperatures will be the hottest of the year thus far.

Already today we are expecting highs in the lower one-teens, with heat building into the weekend.

As we approach Independence Day temperatures start to return toward normal highs.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content