Dangerous heat for the weekend

Highs will climb to near-record levels over the weekend, prompting Excessive Heat Warnings around the entire region and Heat Advisories in the Inland Empire.

Take precautions to keep yourself safe from heat related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The temperatures will be the hottest of the year thus far.

Already today we are expecting highs in the lower one-teens, with heat building into the weekend.

As we approach Independence Day temperatures start to return toward normal highs.