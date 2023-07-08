Seasonable conditions for now, heat wave ahead

Temperatures will stay near the seasonal average (108°) through this weekend. If you have plans to spend time outdoors, it's best to do so earlier on in the day and before the start of the work week as changes are ahead.

This weekend's breezy winds will help keep conditions on the cooler side before next week's big warm up.

A ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures past the 110° mark by next week. The National Weather Service has called an Excessive Heat Watch in anticipation of this regional warm up. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor this temperature shift in the coming days.