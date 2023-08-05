Excessive heat through this weekend

Above-average temperatures are expected this weekend as high pressure continues to build over the desert southwest.

Daytime high temperatures will rise 5°-10° above the seasonal average (109°) as conditions remain dry.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been called by the National Weather Service due to this weekend's warm up that could increase the risks of heat-related illnesses.

Excessive heat is set to last through Monday before a trough of low pressure begins to push more moisture into the region. This moisture will allow temperatures to cool back down to seasonal averages by Tuesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.