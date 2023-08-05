Skip to Content
Excessive heat through this weekend

today at 5:23 AM
Published 2:55 AM

Above-average temperatures are expected this weekend as high pressure continues to build over the desert southwest.

Daytime high temperatures will rise 5°-10° above the seasonal average (109°) as conditions remain dry.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been called by the National Weather Service due to this weekend's warm up that could increase the risks of heat-related illnesses.

Excessive heat is set to last through Monday before a trough of low pressure begins to push more moisture into the region. This moisture will allow temperatures to cool back down to seasonal averages by Tuesday.

Tatum Larsen

