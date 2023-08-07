Skip to Content
Heat eases as humidity increases

today at 6:18 AM
Published 6:00 AM

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.

Moisture from a tropical storm will increase humidity into midweek, and reduce temperatures.

Tropical Storm Eugene is losing strength and will become a tropical depression by later today, but moisture from that storm will work it's way northward by midweek, increasing humidity for the Valley.

Highs today will remain near seasonal norms (109) despite the Excessive Heat Warning.

Dew points will be on the increase by late Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop a bit through midweek, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, particularly in the mountains and high desert.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans

