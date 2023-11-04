Skip to Content
Mild warming trend this weekend

Dry, sunny and warmer conditions will remain this weekend due to a ridge of building high pressure. Daytime high temperatures will stay in the low 90s through Monday, which is about 5°-10° above the seasonal average (84°).

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the week; it also marks the end of Day Light Savings Time. Remember to set your alarm clock back an hour prior to the time shift at 2 a.m. Sunday.

An incoming onshore flow will lead to cooler temperatures by the beginning of the work week. Breezy winds, expected for Monday and Tuesday, will aid in a cooling trend through next week.

