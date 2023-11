Highs today will still span the upper 80s but some changes arrive later this evening.

A front knocking on the door will bring breezy conditions tonight and into tomorrow, that will also mean cooler daytime highs.

Expect winds to increase tonight through tomorrow, then gradually ease by midweek.

Offshore winds return by Wednesday, but their impact will be stronger in areas west of the Valley. Highs remain below average much of the week.