An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 6 p.m. tomorrow as periodically gusty winds may reduce air quality due to blowing sand and dust.

So far, the air quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range throughout the region.

Winds are expected to remain gusty through tomorrow afternoon.

Those winds are also ushering in cooler temps for the remainder of the week.

Highs are looking good, with temps hovering near 80 through the end of the week.