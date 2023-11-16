Drier today, chance of showers lingers

After a pretty good batch or rain yesterday and overnight, things are drying out this morning. A low pressure systems still lingers off the Coast and showers are possible through early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals so far were pretty impressive:

Temps today will be in the mid-70s, with gradually warming into next week.

The next best chance of showers is tomorrow evening as the low will be moving across NorCal, but that opportunity does not look too promising.

A modest chance of showers linger through early Saturday, with breezy and sunny afternoon conditions prevailing as we move through Saturday and into next week.