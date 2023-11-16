Skip to Content
Drier today, chance of showers lingers

By
today at 6:46 AM
Published 5:56 AM

After a pretty good batch or rain yesterday and overnight, things are drying out this morning. A low pressure systems still lingers off the Coast and showers are possible through early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals so far were pretty impressive:

Temps today will be in the mid-70s, with gradually warming into next week.

The next best chance of showers is tomorrow evening as the low will be moving across NorCal, but that opportunity does not look too promising.

A modest chance of showers linger through early Saturday, with breezy and sunny afternoon conditions prevailing as we move through Saturday and into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

