Warm conditions persist through midweek

A broad ridge of high pressure will bring temps some ten degrees warmer than normal for the next few days before we return to normal conditions in the lower 70s.

There is a cooler air mass waiting to move in, but that won't happen until later in the week.

Highs today and tomorrow will push into the lower 80s, with lots of sunshine.

Into the weekend, temperatures will drop closer to seasonal norms, but we are still expecting very comfortable conditions through the period.