A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 this morning until 4 a.m. Friday, cover portions of the Northern Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass and mountains. Winds in the advisory area could reach 45 m.p.h.

The winds are the result of a passing trough moving through NorCal and the Pacific Northwest.

Windspeeds on the Valley floor are expected to be gusty but not severe.

The northwesterly winds will bring cooler temps to the Valley through Saturday.