Dry & breezy with increased fire danger

The Valley proper is not under a Wind Advisory, but those advisories surround us, along with a Fire Weather Watch (precursor to a Red Flag Warning) is up for the Inland Empire.

Winds remain gusty in areas, so much so that Gene Autry Trail is closed through the Whitewater Wash due to blowing sand and dust reducing visibility. Winds will remain breezy into tomorrow.

High pressure building into the region will continue to encourage offshore winds through tomorrow.

Temperatures will be coolest today and tomorrow, with highs rebounding a bit by Sunday into early next week.