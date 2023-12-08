Skip to Content
Weather

Dry & breezy with increased fire danger

By
Updated
today at 6:07 AM
Published 5:46 AM

The Valley proper is not under a Wind Advisory, but those advisories surround us, along with a Fire Weather Watch (precursor to a Red Flag Warning) is up for the Inland Empire.

Winds remain gusty in areas, so much so that Gene Autry Trail is closed through the Whitewater Wash due to blowing sand and dust reducing visibility. Winds will remain breezy into tomorrow.

High pressure building into the region will continue to encourage offshore winds through tomorrow.

Temperatures will be coolest today and tomorrow, with highs rebounding a bit by Sunday into early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content