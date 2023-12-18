Skip to Content
Rain expected by midweek

Spotty showers are possible in the mountains and for areas west of the valley today, but chances for rain will increase as the week goes on.

Locally, a few spotty showers could arrive as soon as Tuesday. A second system arrives late Wednesday and chances for rain locally increase substantially. Rain should taper as we get into next weekend, but wet weather across the region is likely to cause additional stress for holiday travelers.

Thursday appears to be the wettest day but anticipate the potential for rain Wednesday through Friday. Rainfall totals are estimated between 0.5" and 1.5" for the Valley, with snow in the mountains expected above 7,000'. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the 60s are expected by the end of the week.

